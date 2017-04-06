A woman from Sudbury, Ont. says the school she started eight years ago in rural Cambodia is making a difference in the lives of some young people, and their families.

Tammy Pomroy is the founder of ABCs and Rice, a free school that runs as a charity that primarily teaches English to school-aged children in the eastern Asian country.

"It's not even something that they can really wish for," she said of families in rural areas sending their children to school.

A family's average income is $30 to $50 per month, she told CBC's northern Ontarion radio program, Up North. The cost to send a child to government-run institutions starts at $10, with rates rising as the child moves through the grades.

Plus, she said, if children are in school, they're not helping the family make money, which is a reality for children as young as three- or four-years-old.

Tammy Pomroy, originally from Sudbury, Ont. is the founder of ABCs and Rice. She's back in the northeast for a fundraiser for the charity school. (Jason Turnbull/CBC)

Pomroy started the school eight years ago after being moved by what she saw while visiting Cambodia. She sold everything she owned back home to make the effort happen.

"I was there for a little bit less than a month, I guess," she said. "I was just so moved to try to make a difference."

Through fundraising efforts, she was able to open the school as a free institution, eliminating the cost barrier for the families to send their kids to school.

But Pomroy said she soon came up against another challenge.

"The dropout level was considerably high," she said of those early years. "The families were trying to explain to me that even though it was free, they couldn't afford to send their children. It makes sense now, but it took a long time to clue in that we were taking income away from these families."

'Rice is their paycheque'

To counteract that concern, Pomroy said she was able to secure donations of rice, so the children who attend school not only get an education, but get rice to take home twice a month to help sustain the family.

"Being a kid is their job and rice is their paycheque," she said, adding that that arrangement inspired the school's name.

The instruction at the school is provided by university-aged students, she said; the children who attend the school come for half a day of instruction in English — the primary language of the tourism industry in Cambodia — and get the fees covered so they can attend half a day at government-run schools for the rest of their education.

Children who attend the school are 'paid' in rice to bring home to help sustain their families. Tammy Pomroy says children, some as young as three or four years-old, can's attend school because they have to work to help support the family. The rice is meant to help alleviate that. (abcrice.org)

There have already been some success stories, Pomroy said, including former students who have risen through the ranks in the hospitality sector. Two others are in Phnom Penh, Cambodia's capital, studying in medical school.

"[It's], I think, the proudest mama moment," she said.

Click here to listen to Tammy Pomroy's conversation with Up North host Jason Turnbull about the school and a Thursday evening fundraising dinner for the school in Sudbury at the Caruso Club.