A mom in Callander, south of North Bay, Ont., says she is outraged that her daughter's school is considering banning cartwheels on school property.

Stephanie Balen says M. T. Davidson Public School has the rule listed in its draft-form student handbooks. That document will be voted on by the student advisory council in early October.

Balen's nine-year-old daughter Grace goes to the school and wants to be able to do cartwheels on the school grounds during recess.

Balen says it's important to stop the ripple effect before it gets out of hand.

"What if they try to do something else? What if they say you know, you're not allowed to run, you're not allowed to breathe, you're not allowed to laugh," she said.

Grace Balen attends M. T. Davidson Public School in Callander. (Stephanie Balen/supplied)

"If this is acceptable, where is the line? Anyone who hears about this thinks it's ridiculous and unacceptable."

Balen says she is meeting with the school's principal today to present reasons why cartwheeling should be allowed.

"Is it that they're worried about the kids getting hurt or are they worried about themselves having to deal with the repercussions of the parents. What's the actual issue?" she said.

"Can we not as a school sign waivers, sign a liability, whatever to say you know what our kids can do whatever they want, within reason, at recess. Let them cartwheel. [The principal] hasn't proposed anything suitable, simply a ban."

Student safety 'top priority'

No one from the school or the Near North District School Board would do an interview with CBC on the topic.

However, the board did issue a release stating that student safety is a 'top priority' on all topics, including out-of school trips to school uniforms to permitted school yard activities.

The board says other schools in the province have "cautioned students against certain gymnastic moves that may cause injury when done without the presence of proper conditions and adequate supervision."

It adds it encourages parents to discuss student safety issues "such as cartwheels" through the school's parent councils or their school's principal.