Two Ontario Liberal Party employees who were allegedly given jobs in MPP Glenn Thibeault's office in exchange for his defection from the federal NDP testify today in the sixth day of the Sudbury byelection bribery trial.

Darrell Marsh and Brian Band worked for Thibeault during his run as a New Democratic Party MP for Sudbury, then again for him after his win as a Liberal MPP in the 2015 Sudbury byelection.

It's alleged that Liberal Party chief executive Pat Sorbara offered incentives to Thibeault for jumping ship, the paid positions for Marsh and Band being among them.

It's those jobs that the Crown and OPP investigators say constitute a bribe under the Election Act.

Sorbara and Sudbury businessman Gerry Lougheed are also charged with bribing past Sudbury Liberal candidate Andrew Olivier to step aside to make way for Thibeault to run in the byelection.

Siloni Waraich will also take the stand today. She was president of the Ontario Liberal Party at the time.

Sorbara pleaded not guilty when the trial began last Thursday before Judge Howard Borenstein.

