Marianne Matichuk, the former mayor of Sudbury who Liberal brass allegedly passed over as a potential candidate in the 2015 byelection, takes the stand Friday in the bribery trial of two senior party organizers.
Former deputy chief of staff Pat Sorbara and prominent Sudbury businessman Gerry Lougheed are charged with bribing past Sudbury Liberal candidate Andrew Olivier to step aside to make way for NDP MP Glenn Thibeault to run in the byelection.
Sorbara is also charged with bribing Thibeault to join the Liberals with the promise of paid jobs for two loyal staffers who had served him as MP.
Matichuk was elected mayor of Sudbury in 2010. After not seeking re-election in 2014, party insiders said she was planning a run at the Liberal nomination for the riding's vacant chair after NDP MPP Joe Cimino's resignation.
She wasn't the favoured candidate, according to some. Former Laurentian president Dominic Giroux testified earlier that both Thibeault, then a federal MP with the NDP, and Andrew Olivier, who carried the Liberal banner in 2014, losing by a handful of votes, were both better candidates than the former mayor.
The prosecution is expected to wrap up its case Wednesday next week, with dates set aside in October for the defence to present evidence.
The accused:
- Pat Sorbara, former Liberal Party CEO, campaign director and deputy chief-of-staff to the premier.
- Gerry Lougheed Jr., Liberal organizer and a Sudbury businessman.
Judge: Howard Borenstein, from Toronto.
Prosecutors: David McKercher, Vern Brewer and Rick Visca.
Defence lawyers: Michael Lacy for Lougheed, Brian Greenspan and Erin Dann for Sorbara.
Witnesses to be called by the Crown (in anticipated order):
- Andrew Olivier: 2014 Ontario Liberal candidate, who accused the party of bribing him to stand aside in the 2015 byelection for star candidate and now Sudbury MPP and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault.
- Simon Tunstall, chief executive officer of the Ontario Liberal party 2012 to 2015.
- Aaron St. Pierre, Olivier's campaign manager.
- Rick Bartolucci, former Sudbury MPP and cabinet minister.
- Kathleen Wynne, premier of Ontario.
- William Nurmi, then president of the Sudbury provincial Liberal riding association.
- Dominic Giroux, then president of Laurentian University, incoming president of Health Sciences North.
- Siloni Waraich, past president of Liberal Party of Ontario.
- Andre Bisson, then vice-president of Sudbury provincial Liberal riding association.
- Darrell Marsh, who worked in Thibeault's NDP MP constituency office, then moved to Liberals with him.
- Brian Band, who worked in Thibeault's NDP MP constituency office, then moved to Liberals with him.
- Marianne Matichuk, former Greater Sudbury mayor, who was interested in running for Ontario Liberals.
- Vince Borg, past president of the Ontario Liberal Party.
- Kim Donaldson, nomination commissioner for Ontario Liberal Party.
- Azam Ishmael, executive director Ontario Liberal Party.
- Neil Downs, director of the public appointments secretariat for government of Ontario.
- Shelley Potter, deputy chief of staff to premier of Ontario.
- Glenn Thibeault, former NDP MP for Sudbury, now Sudbury Liberal MPP and energy minister.