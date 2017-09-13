Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is testifying on the fifth day of the Sudbury bribery trial of a former aide and another Liberal organizer, in a scandal linked to a 2015 byelection.

Gerry Lougheed Jr, a prominent Sudbury businessman and Liberal fundraiser, and Pat Sorbara, formerly Wynne's deputy chief of staff, are charged with bribery under Ontario's Election Act.

The premier was expected to arrive at the Ontario Court of Justice about 9 a.m. ET.

Former Liberal candidate Andrew Olivier made the allegations after taping conversations with Lougheed and Sorbara in which he claims to have been enticed to step aside to make room for Glenn Thibeault, who left his job as federal NDP MP to run for the Ontario Liberals.

Both Sorbara and Lougheed pleaded not guilty when the trial began last Thursday before Judge Howard Borenstein.

Stay tuned to CBC online, on radio and on television for coverage of the trial today.