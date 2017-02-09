Brian Vendramin, a business professor at Cambrian College in Sudbury, has teamed up with CBC Sudbury to present the "Business with Brian Awards," which recognizes some local businesses in northern Ontario in three categories:

Customer service

Innovation, and

Dealing with adversity

Vendramin said making the decisions was difficult, but personally rewarding.

"When we set up the awards it was based on a couple of premises: one, we wanted it to be listener driven, which it was, [we received] nominations from right across our CBC catchment area."

"Two: we wanted to make nominations simple. Call us on Talkback or send us an e-mail. There were no comparators so I couldn't set up a rubric or a scoring system," Vendramin said.

After receiving the nominations, Vendramin said he took his time in deciding, aiming to be as methodical as possible. He put the e-mail submissions into three piles: good, better, and best.

Then he listened to Morning North's Talkback calls and assigned them the same grades.

He re-read and re-listened, making notes, checking each nominee's online presence, then made his selections.

"After [Morning North host Marcus Schwabe] and I interviewed my selections, I felt quite comfortable with the authenticity, the passion, the expertise and the human-ness of our winners," Vendramin said.

"[Choosing the winners] was a very rewarding experience," Vendramin said, "we know that small business is the backbone of our economy and it was interesting for me to read and hear about businesses that were new to me."

Here are the award winners:

Knock Your Socks Off Customer Service Award.

Winner: Sunrise Orchards and Produce in Smooth Rock Falls

The nominator, Keri Bernard said "the owners, Marion and Kevin along with their four children and two employees provide the ultimate service experience for the citizens of Smooth Rock Falls."

Kevin Somer, co-owner of Sunrise said having fun with customers goes a long way to make them feel comfortable in your establishment.

"Do your best to give them what they're after. And treat them with respect," Somer said, for me in my books that's a huge huge thing to have. I think

Kevin Somer and Marion Veens, co-owners of Sunrise Orchards and Produce in Smooth Rock Falls (Marion Veens)

Ahead of the curve innovation award.

[co-owner Marion Veens] has also said treat them like family. Treat them the way you'd want to be treated. Those are good words."

Winner: Staffstat

"We had three nominations for this Sudbury-based business and to paraphrase the nominations it is a unique software that is a simple, quick and effective way to get shifts in the healthcare sector covered," Vendramin said.

"The software essentially allows users to connect with each and every one of their employees with seconds using text message, email or telephone. To quote Andre Dumais, 'this business is run by some of the coolest women in the city.'"

Staffstat CEO Melanie Morin said running the business has been a rewarding learning experience.

"There will always be people who try to tell you how to do things, or try to indicate to you how to find success," Morin said, "I think some of that is great, because some of that is lesson learning."

"This has been the absolute best education that I could have asked for in business in terms of running this startup from the get-go and seeing it grow. There are something things, yes, given hindsight would have been a lot easier to just have been told."

"But at the same time I think that following your gut, following your intuition, really speaking to your customers, learning what they love, what they might want more, that's the way to really gain your knowledge to move forward with success," she said.

Melanie Morin, CEO of Stafstat, says that following her business instincts and learning on the go have made her company successful. (Melanie Morin)

Best Turnaround Story

Winner: the Mill Steakhouse and Wine Bar, The Machine Shop in Sault Ste Marie, ON.

Tony Porco took possession of the Machine Shop in 2015, and the transformation was immediate. With the help of his daughter, an interior designer, Porco repurposed a neglected building

"My daughters an interior designer. One day she said, 'Dad, what's behind those blocks?' I literally took a sledge hammer myself and knocked down some blocks. And sure enough it was the red stone, limestone," Porco said.

"Once we seen it I brought my labourers in and we took it all down. And then we tried to keep it as pure and correct and as original as we can. Then we put windows in it," he said.

"Basically it is exactly the way it was. I left the pipe. All the ceiling is BC fir. I looks amazing. You feel it. The aura is crazy in there. Even the crane, the overhead crane from the original machine shop is there from 1952."

See photos from the machine shop's transformation here.

Thank you to our listeners for their support through their kind nominations in the Business With Brian awards.

Congratulation to our three winners and three honourable mentions.

Listen to our interviews with the winners on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week at 7:20.