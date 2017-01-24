...And the nominees are in ...
You've offered Morning North a few of your choices for local businesses who have exceeded your expectations for the first Business with Brian Awards.
We've compiled a list of the businesses you've picked, as well as links to the web pages of nominees.
Don't forget to tune in to Morning North on Feb. 6 as Brian picks the winners.
In the meantime, you can follow Brian on twitter: @brianvendramin and check out his website brianvendramin.com
Innovation Award Nominations
- Ramakko's Source for Adventure – Sudbury
- MusicWorks – Sudbury
- StaffStat – Sudbury
- Snow Squad – Sudbury
- BioGreen Solutions – Sudbury
- Accelerated Physio and Sports Rehab – Sudbury
- Area Express Courier Services – Sault Ste. Marie
- Beard's Bakery – Sudbury
- Emery Farms – Massey
- EZERyder – Warren
- Trusslers Pantry – Mattawa
- Terroir Tastings – Sudbury
- NORCAT – Sudbury
- Local Express Insurance – Sudbury
Turnaround Business Nominations
- Lefebvre's Source for Adventure – North Bay
- The Mill Site – Sault Ste Marie
- Mount Antoine – Mattawa
- Searchmont Resort – Sault Ste. Marie
- Respect Is Burning – Sudbury
- Canadian Ecology Centre – Mattawa
- Sapporo Ichibang – Sudbury
Knock Your Socks Off Award
- Apothecarium – Sault Ste. Marie
- Telling TAILS Pet Supplies and Spaw – Chelmsford
- Infinity Woodcraft Creations – Massey
- Northern Ontario Pr – Sudbury
- Reg Wilkinson's Men's Wear – Sudbury
- Michael F. Cecutti's and Associates – Sudbury
- The Match Factory – New Liskeard
- LINC Sudbury – Sudbury
- Oomf Activewear – Sudbury
- Café Petit Gateau – Sudbury
- Jim's Automotive – Sudbury
- Family Kickboxing – Sudbury
- Jiffy Lube – Chelmsford
- Pass It On Undercoating – Hanmer
- Professional Sound – Sudbury
- Sunswim Pool Concepts and Design – Coniston
- AKFit Inc – Sudbury
- PC Paramedics – Sudbury
- Sudbury Credit Union – Sudbury
- Kids Ultimate Play and Party Centre (KUPP) – Sudbury
- Greater Sudbury Plumbing – Sudbury
- The Plus Factor – Sudbury
- Tradebank Northern Ontario – Sudbury
- Le Petit Panier – Sudbury
- Sunrise Orchards and Produce – Smooth Rock Falls
- Spring Hills Farms – Trout Creek (south of North Bay)
- Ambridge Antiques – Iroquois Falls
- Snow Squad – Sudbury
- Roy Lane Coffee – Sioux Lookout
- Ward's General Store – Manitoulin Island
- B&D Auto – Webbwood
- North Airport Service – North Bay
- A&J Home Hardware – Sudbury
- Tarini Brothers Meats – Sudbury
- Gateway Home Hardware – North Bay
- Poirer's Confectionary Store – Massey
- D.A. Williamson & Sons – Manitoulin Island
- Northern Shore Pharmacy – North Bay
- Royal Distributing – Sudbury
- Top Gun Roofing – North Bay
- Tim Hortons – Azilda, Chelmsford, Dowling
- Massey Home Hardware – Massey
- Kentvale – St. Joseph Island
- Ramakko's Source for Adventure - Sudbury
