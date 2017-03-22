Students from across northern Ontario and Michigan are about to be challenged and inspired at a business competition at the end of the month.

The eleventh annual Business Case Competition will be held at the Algoma Water Tower Inn in Sault Ste. Marie.

Cathy Denomme, an Algoma University business and economics professor, said the competition is the ultimate way for students to finish off their education.

"It allows them the opportunity to showcase their talents to future employers and to compete with their peers," Denomme said in a statement, "Students also get the opportunity to network in different cities, which is a unique occasion for those in Northern Ontario."

Students tasked with building business case in under 3 hours

Event co-chair Donna Hilsinger said more than 60 students will be competing, grouped into 16 teams, and tasked with building a business case in under three hours.

"These students, they have themselves and their ability to work as a team and share their ideas and to be brave about the kind of things they propose and blue sky and all of that," Hilsinger said. "And basically they have two hours and 50 minutes to do that."

And the people the students are pitching to are seasoned members of the business community.

"There will be people like David Segal (David's Tea,) and Nicole Virkand (Offset Market Exchange) and Graham Sherman (Tool Shed Brewery,) who have excelled in what they've done in their various different fields," Hilsinger said.

The event takes place March 30 and will include students from Laurentian, Algoma and Nipissing universities. And making its first appearance at the competition will be students from Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.