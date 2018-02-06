Sudbury Transit is set to begin its public input sessions into proposed changes to the city's bus network.
The city has set aside February 12 and 13 for open houses. A full list of open house locations can be found here.
The city is also making an online survey available here.
In a press release today, the city said Sudbury Transit will be working with local Community Action Networks (CANs) to help share information and provide feedback on the proposals.
In January, city staff made recommendations including the establishing of mobility hubs— areas where busses will plan to meet together to connect — at the downtown terminal, the New Sudbury Shopping Centre and the Walmart on Long Lake Road.
The first phase of public input sessions was held in the summer of 2017. The data collected from February's sessions will help finalize the transit plan, the city said.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.