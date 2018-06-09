Burlesque show swings into Sudbury's Caruso Club

Jess Crowe, one of the founders of Sudbury Burlesque, says Saturday's burlesque show will have a little entertainment for everyone.

The burlesque group will be holding a "vintage prom" event on Saturday night at the Caruso Club, embracing a retro theme while incorporating a burlesque show's swagger.

"At a Sudbury burlesque, a typical burlesque show, you'll have 4-5 solo shows, sometimes classic burlesque or neo-burlesque," Crowe told CBC's Up North. "Like something you may have seen in Burlesque, the movie. But with a little less clothing."

Burlesque dancer Burgundy Brixx will be performing at Sudbury Burlesque's Swingin' on a Star: Vintage Prom (Photolena via Burgundy Brixx- Facebook )

Crowe said the vintage prom will be a little different than past shows, offering a dinner and dance after the performance.

"What we want to do is put on events that just haven't been here yet. Vintage prom is something we've wanted to do for a while," she said.

"The word retro is what it means to you. We've got classic cars outside. You're' going see really special touches on site that will give you that nostalgia you want."

"We've also got shoe-shining and carnival games, prommy-stuff for adults. After the dinner we'll have live bands and we're going to dance the night away."

Information on the show and to purchase tickets visit www.sudburyburlesque.com.