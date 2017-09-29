If you want to share your thoughts on Greater Sudbury's 2018 municipal budget, Friday is the final day to do so.

The city has set up a mock financial plan that citizens can tinker with online and at public libraries.

Lisa Brule, a senior budget analyst at Tom Davies Square, says she's encouraging everyone to use the tool before it comes down at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

"People in Sudbury should use the online tool because it gives them the opportunity to provide their input and get that information into the councillors' hands," she said.

"The tool will update to reflect essentially the rates that they will see on their bill, and then you get to go through the top ten services and choose whether or not you would want to spend more money or less money on those services by sliding the bar."

Brule says the city received about 400 responses from its mock budget tool last year.

City council is expected to finalize next year's budget in December.