Via Rail is confirming that a passenger train has been stopped in Gogama, Ont. since about 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mylenne Belanger says the more than 50 passengers bound for Toronto are being taken care of on the train.

She says there is food and heat and access to facilities, as there is no problem with the train itself.

Belanger says they're waiting for repairs to infrastructure. CN owns the railway and confirms crews are doing emergency track repairs.

'Afraid of trains'

Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas, who represents the area, says she's been getting calls from people in the area. She says information is limited at this time.

"[The residents] are being told [by the passengers] it's a broken rail and the passenger train has stopped," she said.

She passengers and residents are not being given a lot of information, and says people are confused as a freight train was able to get through while the passenger train isn't moving.

In 2015, two trains derailed, one of which resulted in a petroleum spill. The Transportation Safety Board found failures in the rail lines.

Gelinas says talk of a broken line is stirring up emotions in the community.

"The train derailment was almost 3 years ago," she said.

"For them, it's a life before the big derailment and life after. Lots of people are afraid of trains. Lots of people are not comfortable with the train track that goes straight through their downtown."