Brendon Matusch could be the next Elon Musk.

The 14-year-old student from Sudbury recently took home the top prize at the 2018 Canada-Wide Science Fair with his self-driving go-kart that uses a machine learning system.

Matusch's project was given the platinum award for best intermediate project, as well as the best project award.

In addition to a $2,500 cash prize, he also won a fully funded trip to compete in the 2018 European Union Contest for Young Scientists in Dublin, Ireland in September.

Matusch (centre) was presented the platinum award for best intermediate project and the best project award in Ottawa on May 16. (Supplied)

Matush wasn't the only Sudbury student to take home an award.

Rochelle Larivière of École St-Paul won the silver medal at the junior level, while Kerry Yang of Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School won the gold medal. Nethra Wickramasinghe Lockerby Composite School also won a silver medal at the intermediate level.