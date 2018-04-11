Two Sudbury men are facing charges after police arrested them for a series of break and enters.

Police say between March 1 and April 10, they received 11 reports of "smash and grab" type break and enters from several businesses. The businesses are located within the boundaries of Elgin Street, Regent Street, Frood Road and Notre Dame Avenue.

About 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police caught two men breaking into a business on Kathleen Street. Both men were arrested and charged.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter as well as three counts of disguise with intent and 11 counts of breach of probation.

A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of break and enter, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a peace officer by providing a false name and breach of probation.

Police say the windows and doors of the local businesses involved were smashed in order to gain access. The estimated damage is about $7,000.