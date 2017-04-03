A grandmother in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont. is giving unwanted Bratz dolls a new life.
For the last year, 66-year-old Elise Marin-Nolet has collected the old dolls from second-hand shops and refurbished them.
"When I purchase them, they're all dirty," she said. "Some have got marker designs on their faces, their hair has been cut, they're really damaged," she said.
Marin-Nolet spends hours removing the old makeup and redoing their hair.
"Since I do a lot of knitting, sewing and crocheting, I'm the one that makes all their little outfits," she said.
Marin-Nolet said she was inspired to refurbish the dolls after seeing posts on social media of people doing the same.
Dolls given to girls in need
For every doll she sells, Marin-Nolet makes another one to give to a local child in need.
To date, she's refurbished at least two dozen unique dolls.
"When I started, my thought was not to make money," she said, adding that she had always wanted to get involved in volunteer work but had a disability that prevented her from doing it.
Marin-Nolet, who is an artist, said she hopes to transform the Bratz dolls into something that looks more like a real girl.
Her three granddaughters inspired her to keep working on them every day.
"I'm having so much fun," she said. "When my granddaughter saw this they said, 'Oh this is so cool!'"
Listen to Marin-Nolet talk about her doll project on CBC's northern Ontario afternoon show Up North.
Those who wish to send used Bratz dolls to Marin-Nolet can do so at the following address:
Box 2
Smooth Rock Falls
Ontario, Canada
P0L 2B0
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.