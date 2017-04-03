A grandmother in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont. is giving unwanted Bratz dolls a new life.

For the last year, 66-year-old Elise Marin-Nolet has collected the old dolls from second-hand shops and refurbished them.

"When I purchase them, they're all dirty," she said. "Some have got marker designs on their faces, their hair has been cut, they're really damaged," she said.

Marin-Nolet spends hours removing the old makeup and redoing their hair.

"Since I do a lot of knitting, sewing and crocheting, I'm the one that makes all their little outfits," she said.

Marin-Nolet said she was inspired to refurbish the dolls after seeing posts on social media of people doing the same.

"It's become a passion. I think about it all the time. Every day I do a little bit of something that has to do with my dolls," Elise Marin-Nolet in her home workshop surrounded by dolls. (Jean-Loup Doudard)

Dolls given to girls in need

For every doll she sells, Marin-Nolet makes another one to give to a local child in need.

To date, she's refurbished at least two dozen unique dolls.

"When I started, my thought was not to make money," she said, adding that she had always wanted to get involved in volunteer work but had a disability that prevented her from doing it.

Marin-Nolet, who is an artist, said she hopes to transform the Bratz dolls into something that looks more like a real girl.

Her three granddaughters inspired her to keep working on them every day.

"I'm having so much fun," she said. "When my granddaughter saw this they said, 'Oh this is so cool!'"

Marin-Nolet says she wanted to transform the Bratz dolls into ones that looked more like little girls. (Jean-Loup Doudard/Radio-Canada)

Bratz dolls are known for their heavy makeup and enlarged eyes. (Robin Rowland/CBC)

Listen to Marin-Nolet talk about her doll project on CBC's northern Ontario afternoon show Up North.



Those who wish to send used Bratz dolls to Marin-Nolet can do so at the following address:

Box 2

Smooth Rock Falls

Ontario, Canada

P0L 2B0