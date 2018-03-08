As Brad Jacobs competes in his ninth Brier, his team is working to help train and prepare the next generation of professional curlers.

The 2018 Tim Hortons Brier is currently underway in Regina, Sask. The team from Sault Ste. Marie is representing northern Ontario.

The rink chose a Sudbury-based curler, who didn't make the finals, to play as a spare. So far, Jacobs says 20-year-old Tanner Horgan has played four out of seven games at the competition.

"It's been a really great experience for him. It's something that I know is pretty important for a young man of his age wanting to pursue curling as a full-time thing going forward in the future," he said.

Tanner Horgan (left) is playing as a spare with the team from northern Ontario. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"This is an experience that's going to bode well for him."

Jacobs acknowledges his team will be competing against Horgan's next year for a spot at the Brier.

"They're certainly the future of northern Ontario," he said.

"We definitely want to do what we can to help that young team out."

Playoffs

The northern Ontario team has finished the top of its standings with a 6 and 1 record at the Brier so far. They have just one loss against Saskatchewan.

Jacobs says so far, the event has been fantastic.

"Regina's putting on a great show here [and] the crowds have been awesome," he said.

"The ice has been top notch. The volunteers, everybody's been very kind and very helpful, so it's been an awesome week so far."

The Brier wraps up on Sunday.