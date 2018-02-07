Olympic curler Brad Jacobs says that for him, curling has always been a family affair. He said a pivotal moment in his life came when his mom dropped him off with uncles and cousins at a Sault Ste. Marie curling club.

"As soon as I tried curling I was hooked," Jacobs told CBC's Markus Schwabe.

"I found it just suited me. Hockey was not the greatest option for me. There was always so many meatheads out there trying to take a run at the little guys."

Jacobs was able to take his enthusiasm for the game and turn it into national success. He was the skip during Canada's Olympic gold medal in 2014.

The chance to represent his country, he said, was "awesome." Although it was anything but a cake walk.

"We had a rough start— one win, two losses," Jacobs said. "When we had that, it's an unsettling feeling."

"Not only do you have all the pressure, but you didn't start off well."

The team recovered, and ended up running the table, defeating Great Britain in the finals 9-3.

"It was total relief. I'll always say that. It's a lot of pressure wearing the Maple Leaf. But once it was over we were able to enjoy the moment, enjoy each other's company and celebrate."

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., skip Brad Jacobs will not defend his 2014 Olympic gold medal after being eliminated from the national trials in December. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Jacobs and his team have also been able to infuse the sport with a new "look." Physical fitness is an important aspect of the team's conditioning. Jacob said it's about "increasing the odds."

"Our team was the first men's team to be younger, fitter and winning," Jacobs said.

"Other teams our age didn't break through. But we were four younger guys winning while being in pretty good shape at the same time."

Despite curling's reputation for being a laid-back sport that puts as much emphasis on the game's social aspect it does on the game itself, Jacobs said his team takes it very seriously.

"It's like any other sport at the highest level," Jacobs said.

"This isn't for fun and games to win a toaster at the end of the day."