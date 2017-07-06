A second lake in Sudbury, Ont has tested positive for blue green algae this summer.

Water samples taken by the Ontario Ministry of Environment and Climate Change show the bacteria in St. Charles Lake, in the south end of the city.

The Sudbury and District Health Unit says the highest concentration of the toxin is in the blooms and in scum found on the shoreline.

Blue green algae blooms could also appear in other parts of the waterway or move around through wind and water action said the health unit in a news release.

The health unit warns that the blooms look like pea soup and give off foul odour. Because of the potential for toxins residents should avoid using or drinking water from areas where blooms are visible.

Algae toxins irritate the skin and if ingested, could cause diarrhea and/or vomiting. If a person ingests high levels of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage.

The Sudbury health unit found blue green algae on Whitson Lake, last week.