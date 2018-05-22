Two Sudbury beaches are making a splash after receiving a renowned designation for high water quality, environmental protection and safety standards.

Bell Park Beach and Moonlight Beach on Ramsey Lake have each been approved for Blue Flag certification.

Blue Flag is an international certification program for beaches and marinas. In Canada, it's run by the non-profit organization Environmental Defence.

To receive the certification, explained Blue Flag program manager Kelsey Scarfone, each beach must meet 33 conditions — from having an appropriate number of lifeguards, to providing clean and accessible restrooms and garbages.

"The Blue Flag is to mark it really is excellent water quality for swimming [...] and the beaches are also managed in a very sustainable way, with special consideration taken for sensitive natural areas," explained Scarfone.

Kelsey Scarfone, who is originally from Sudbury, is the Blue Flag project manager for Environmental Defence. (Environmental Defence)

It's the second year in a row Moonlight Beach has received the certification, and the fourth such designation for Bell Park Beach.

There are 35 beaches or marinas with Blue Flags across Canada. The only other one in northern Ontario is Waubuno Beach in Parry Sound.

Strict process

Scarfone explained the City of Greater Sudbury went through a strict process, including getting the application reviewed by an "independent national jury" made up of experts in water quality, environmental education, sustainability and safety.

Those decisions are forwarded to a similar international jury, which includes representatives from the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

"It's an excellent thing for tourists because it takes the guesswork out of picking a beach or marina to visit, because if you see that blue flag flying, you know internationally the same criteria are being upheld," said Scarfone.

A lifeguard sits atop her perch at Bell Park Beach on Ramsey Lake. (Environmental Defence)

If a problem such as blue-green algae makes an appearance — which has happened in recent years on Ramsey Lake — Scarfone explained the Blue Flag is lowered until conditions are back up to standard.

"It's an urban lake, it's right in the centre of the city, so there's a lot of work going on with various community members and committees to keep that lake healthy," she said.

And though she's now based in Toronto and travels to various points across the country to raise Blue Flags, Scarfone is especially proud of the ones in Sudbury, where she was born and raised.

"I've spent many summers on Ramsey Lake so it's really great to see Blue Flags flying in my own hometown."

With the later onset of spring, no date is yet set for the flag raisings, but an announcement is expected in late-June.