East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police say a Blind River, Ont. woman is facing charges after phoning 911 while intoxicated and asking police to tell her not to drive.

Last Friday, OPP say they received a 911 call from the woman who wanted to drive a vehicle. The woman wanted police to tell her she should not drive.

Police went to her home and found her in the driver's seat. An officer went to the vehicle and she opened the door and fell out.

A search was done of the vehicle and officers found an empty bottle of alcohol and the keys in the ignition.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was assessed and released into police custody.

She's been charged with care or control while impaired and care or control over 80 milligrams.

The woman is scheduled to be in court on Dec. 7.