Blake Speers celebrated his 20th birthday on Monday with a goal in Team Canada's quarter-final match against the Czech Republic. But now, the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds star is gunning for a bigger prize at this year's World Junior Hockey Championships.

Speers, who has endured an up-and-down season this year, has persevered thanks to his character, said Drew Bannister, his coach with the Greyhounds.

"He put a lot of work into his game off the ice and his conditioning," he told CBC's Up North host Jason Turnbull.

The Sault Ste. Marie captain started the season by making the New Jersey Devils roster out of training camp, but was returned to his junior team after several games. Upon re-joining the Greyhounds, he broke his wrist in his first game back in the Ontario Hockey League and was off the ice until he was contacted by the coaches for Team Canada.

He made the national junior squad after an impressive tryout.

"Blake's an elite hockey player," Bannister said. "He's one of our best players ... so it doesn't surprise me to see that he's able to step in and work his way up the lineup that quickly."

Canada defeated Sweden on Wednesday to punch its ticket to the gold medal game Thursday against arch-rivals, the United States.

While Dylan Strome is serving as Canada's captain during the two week tournament, Bannister said Speers' leadership is an asset.

"I think he matured a lot as a person, and certainly as a leader," Bannister said of the role Speers was placed in last season with the Greyhounds when he was named captain for his OHL team.

"I think that's done a world of good for Blake."

Canada is set to face off against the United States on Thursday at 8 p.m.