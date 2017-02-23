It's a long way from hammering out tunes in the basement to performing live on stage for an audience.

One year after winning the the CBC Searchlight award for Northern Ontario, the Blackwood Sinners have had some time to reflect on winning the award, and how the recognition has affected their careers.

Lead singer Andrew Boyd doesn't downplay the role Searchlight played in exposing their music to a new audience.

"A lot of things stemmed from [the award,] it got us a fair amount of notoriety," Boyd said. "It shows venues that you have the chops to play in their establishment."

"It's nice to reach out to a promoter or an event and they've heard of you," he said.

The Searchlight award also led the band to sign a record deal, which frees them up to concentrate on creating music, guitarist Mike Lavigne said.

"As an indie band, there's a ton of legwork," Lavigne said, "some nights we're up till one in the morning emailing people, trying to reach out to getting hold of promoters, getting travel arrangements."

"[The label] worked with us, accommodated us. They know we all have wives and kids, and can't just get up and leave to tour."

Having the blessing of your family also makes the rock and roll lifestyle easier to sustain, Boyd said.

"It takes a very understanding girlfriend, wife or kids when you tell them 'I gotta go to band practice' and they understand," he said. "In our band, we're very understanding, and if one guy can't make a practice, we'll contact each other, and say 'it's all good.'"

As for how much the notoriety has changed them, Lavigne said the band hasn't lost focus.

"The biggest thing for us is concentrating on the music," he said.

"We were supposed to be a Sunday, jamming-in-the-basement band," Boyd added, "that was our intent, and two years later, now here we are."

"We're taking it one day at a time."