Sudbury Police are cautioning people of a black bear seen wandering down the Kingsway. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sudbury Police are cautioning people travelling near the Kingsway that a large black bear was seen wandering in the area of Matthew Street and Cochrane Street.

In a tweet around 11:15 this morning, police said the bear appears to be heading east down the Kingsway.

They added that people should be "mindful" of the bear.