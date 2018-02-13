Bill Real said it was word of mouth that landed him a job with the Olympic Broadcast Service operating the cameras at the PyeongChang Olympics.

"It's not like handing out a resume and applying for jobs," he told CBC's Up North. "The question is: can we get Bill Real in to shoot camera for this event? Yes. That's how I got here."

Real, from Desbarats, near Sault Ste. Marie, said he started shooting camera with his brother at different events, building up a reputation for quality shots. And as a former ski coach, he was familiar enough with winter sports that when the Olympics came calling, he didn't miss a beat.

He said his camera was fixed on the second rail during the recent slopestyle snowboarding event.

"There's gain cameras that do the coverage, then the replays after that, the slow motion camera doing the close work, showing the board, sliding down the rail, showing the athlete flipping in the air," Real said. "Those cameras are fun."

Thumbs up, Canada

But even as a professional, Real said it's difficult not to get excited when Canadian athletes are performing.

He ended up working on the camera platform with a former high school classmate. Real said they couldn't help but cheer when Canadians skied by.

"It's great, they were passing over our heads on the chair lift, and we were giving them the thumbs up," he said.

Once the Olympics are done, Real said he returns to his normal schedule, working with his brother's company.

In the summer, the two switch gears, focusing on truck racing.

But for the remaining days in his Olympic journey, Real said he's just going to enjoy the ride.

"It's fun, you're right there, right in the middle of the action," he said.

"It's a privilege being part of the Olympics."