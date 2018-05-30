North Bay Police say they have received seven separate reports of bicycles being stolen in the last week.

Police say according to the owners, six of the bicycles are worth $800.

The seventh was stolen from a residential home in the Cedar Heights and College Drive area and is equipped with electric assistance. Police say it's valued at $4,000.

That bike is described as a TREK Model 2012 Neko SL bicycle.

Police advise the public to lock up bikes when not in use and to use a high quality lock.

It's also advised to take a photo of your bike and to record the serial number in case it is stolen.