7 separate bicycle thefts in North Bay reported to police
North Bay Police say they have received seven separate reports of bicycles being stolen in the last week.
Police say one bicycle had equipment valued at $4,000
Police say according to the owners, six of the bicycles are worth $800.
The seventh was stolen from a residential home in the Cedar Heights and College Drive area and is equipped with electric assistance. Police say it's valued at $4,000.
That bike is described as a TREK Model 2012 Neko SL bicycle.
Police advise the public to lock up bikes when not in use and to use a high quality lock.
It's also advised to take a photo of your bike and to record the serial number in case it is stolen.
