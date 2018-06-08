Sudbury mayor releases statement on Doug Ford's election

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger has sent his congratulations to Premier-designate Doug Ford, thanking him— and all the candidates who vied for office in Ontario's recent election— for their commitment to their communities.

In a statement from his office, the mayor said he looks forward to working with all representatives— Jamie West in Sudbury and Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas won their respective ridings— for the "growth, prosperity and enhanced quality of life for the residents of Greater Sudbury."

And in an interview with CBC News, Bigger said he wasn't concerned being in the NDP-heavy north would affect the dialogue with the incoming conservative government.

"The one thing we do have in Sudbury working for us is the outlook is good as far as investment, jobs and the mining industry," he said. "The outlook is positive...and those are positives and I'm sure any party in power would be eager to work with."

He also stressed that advocacy is something his staff, and council, do on a daily basis.

"Over the last three years or so we've been working with all parties to make sure they're aware of our priorities," Bigger said.

"And our aim is to meet with [the Ford government] as soon as we're able to."