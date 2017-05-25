Fans of the Big Nickel can now catch an evening show on their next visit.

The Big Nickel Show is a 15 minute light and video production, showcasing 150 years of Sudbury's history.

Viewers can watch key moments in the city's heritage as they are projected on the face of the iconic landmark.

"Millions of Canadians have visited or driven by our iconic Big Nickel. It's been featured in an equally large number of photos, in commercials, in TripAdvisor posts, in selfies," Scott Lund, chair of the Science North board of trustees said.

The show runs Friday and Saturday evenings until June 30, and every evening in July and August. (Science North)

The project was funded by the Ontario Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport as part of Ontario 150.

Lund said the show is the first of its kind in northern Ontario, and is an homage to Canada's 150th birthday.

The show will explore the evolution of Sudbury, from its early beginnings as a lumber town to its transformation into a modern-day city full of diverse cultures and people.

The Big Nickel Show will be available through to September, with Friday and Saturday evening screenings at 9:30 p.m. from now until June 30. Viewers will be able to catch the show every evening for the rest of the summer.