With Lily Fielding's announcement of her $3 million donation to Kivi Park, the 350-acre landmark is looking to make some major changes.

Plans are expected to get underway this summer for the 12 acres at the front of the park, said Melissa Sheridan, the park's leader.

"[We're planning] another Olympic sized outdoor skating rink, a baseball diamond, upgrades and expansion to the existing soccer field," Sheridan said. "We have volleyball courts going in, we have tennis courts, we have a best in class playground that is like none other in northern Ontario."

They're also planning to expand the 25 kilometres of trails.

Lily Fielding: 100 years young

Fielding, who recently celebrated her 100th birthday, said in a press release that her time in Sudbury has been inexorably linked with the Long Lake area.

"I have lived in Long Lake my entire life," Fielding said. "I grew up and went to school here, married my husband Cliff at the Voima Hall and together we raised our children in the community."

"I wanted to do something special in my 100th year, to give back to the community that has given so much to me."

Sheridan said people are so touched by Mrs Fielding's generosity that they've started a campaign to show their gratitude.

"The community has actually rallied behind the idea," Sheridan said. "They'd like to give back to Ms. Fielding as a thank you for everything that she's given to us. They've started a fundraising campaign to raise money to construct the Lily Fielding pavilion."