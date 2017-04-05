The family of a local activist who recently passed away plans to honour her memory through a special camp on Anishinaabe lands.

Barbara Ronson McNichol was killed by a CP Rail train in Moncrief Township March 22, two days after a peaceful protest to save the Benny forest.

Ronson was very active in working to preserve forests and traditional land north of Sudbury, where she and her husband built Camp Eagle Nest for children.

Ronson's daughter, Jacqueline, says a YouCaring fund is now collecting money for the camp, in memory of her mother.

"I would like my mother to be remembered for her heart and for her passion and for the better world that she wanted to build," Jacqueline said.

"She never seen an injustice she didn't want to fight. She really loved the place and the people where her husband Clyde came from in Benny and Cartier, and really wanted to make a better world up there," Jacqueline said.

She said since her mother's death, the future of the camp is uncertain and any funds raised will help continue its operation.

As of April 5, more than $3,400 had been raised towards the $10,000 goal.