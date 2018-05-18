Driver who bragged on Snapchat about road trip 'bender' faces charges
Three men bound for British Columbia stopped in North Bay
A planned cross-country road trip ended prematurely for three men, who bragged about their drunken exploits on Snapchat.
Ontario Provincial Police say they received an anonymous call about the travellers, who were using the social media platform to document their "bender" Thursday night.
Approximately 11 minutes after receiving the call, police from the North Bay detachment stopped a white Mazda-3 on the Bypass in North Bay, where police noticed an "odour of alcohol" from the driver.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 21-year-old Goderich man was taken to the North Bay detachment for breath tests after failing a roadside screening device.
The driver now faces charges of having blood alcohol content above zero, and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.
His driver's licence was suspended for 3 days and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
The passengers, both from the Toronto area, were not charged.
