A Sudbury mom took swift action Thursday to ensure a potentially dangerous situation at Bell Park was rectified.

Jasmine Faries was with her two-and-half year old son at the hill on Paris Street, near the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

She and her son had just slid down the hill when Faries says the toddler stumbled and nearly fell on a jagged, sharp pipe that was sticking out of the ground.

"My son nearly fell on that, and it was right by his neck."

"I just was in disbelief. I couldn't believe that it was there where kids are exposed to it sliding at speeds where it would really hurt somebody, even if you fell on to it," Faries says.

She wonders how long the pipe had been out in the open like that.

Bell Park is municipal property, so Faries contacted the city immediately.

Jasmine Faries was sledding with her young son at Bell Park when her son nearly fell on a jagged pipe sticking out of the ground at the bottom of the hill. (Jasmine Faries)

"If you knew the problem was there in the first place it should have been handled on the spot, not wait a week or however long later for someone to notice and tell the people who are in charge of it that it's still there."

Faries didn't see other children or parents there when she was at the hill with her son. However, she says there were sled tracks and footprints all over, so others had used the hill since the recent snowfall.

"Someone could have been injured, if not worse, killed."

After she called the city to report the problem Faries says she returned to the hill roughly an hour later. The pipe was still out in the open, so Faries says she took it upon herself to cover it with a bucket marked 'DANGER'.

City crews respond, problem fixed

According to city representative Shannon Dowling, the pipe is stationary and used for special events in the summer, however it is normally capped off.

Jasmine Faries was so concerned about the safety hazard at Bell Park she placed a bucket over the pipe so that no one else would get hurt. The city says the problem was fixed within 2-1/2 hours of the call. (Jasmine Faries)

Dowling was unable to say how long the pipe had been left exposed and jagged.

She says city crews were on site about a half hour after Faries first called the city to report the problem. By 1:30 p.m., Dowling says the pipe had been sheered off and the hole capped.

"This response time is nothing out of the ordinary."

Dowling adds the city is appreciative when residents call about issues like this, so problems can be rectified quickly.

The hill where the pipe was found — the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre sliding hill — is an unofficial sliding hill. That means the hill is not staffed or maintained by the municipality during the winter months.

All 14 unofficial sliding hills in Sudbury are listed on the city's website.

City's response could have been handled better

Faries says she soon found out about the hill's unofficial sliding status during her initial call to the city. She says she felt chastised for having taken her son there in the first place.

"I told [the city staffer on the phone] I was concerned about my son's safety and the safety of the other kids, and he said 'well if you're so concerned with his safety then you wouldn't have taken him sliding there in the first place'."

Faries says the person she spoke with on the phone told her the hill wasn't safe for sliding because there was only five centimetres of snow on the ground.

"He was basically trying to turn it around and deflect the situation, trying to make me feel guilty for just taking my kid outside. When all I was trying to do was prevent somebody from getting hurt," Faries says.

Faries says she was very upset the municipal staffer questioned her parenting.

"[The staffer was] trying to deflect everything to make it look like I'm the bad guy, when I was just calling in to make sure nobody else gets hurt."

Dowling admits the phone interaction between Faries and the unnamed city staffer could have been handled differently.

According to both Faries and Dowling, both the staffer and his supervisor have since been in contact with Faries to apologize for the conversation.