You may wonder if any of those nickels from Bell Let's Talk Day trickle down to Sudbury.

Wednesday was the company's annual fundraiser for mental health services.

In Sudbury last year, Bell gave at least one group a grant of $5,000. That grant paid to train ten people to host a new support group for people thinking of suicide.

Andrea Desjardins works with the Northern Initiative for Social Action or NISA. She says what's different about this group is that the facilitators themselves have experienced suicidal thoughts.

"For me, this is kind of something that I've been passionate about for many years," she said.

"[I've been] sort of exploring what it was that has kept me from acting on those thoughts and help others who live with those thoughts."

She says this group is non-judgemental and there's no stigma, which allows people to open up.

"I have a particular interest in it because I myself have experienced thoughts of suicide," she said.

"So this group is peer-to-peer support group so all of the facilitators are open about their own experiences living with thoughts of suicide."

The Alternatives to Suicide group holds its first get-together next Tuesday at 6 p.m., at the NISA offices on Elm Street.