Another 87 Ontario grocery stores have received approval to sell beer and cider starting in April, including 8 locations in northeastern Ontario.
Stores in Sudbury, North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sundrige and Timmins all got the nod.
They join more than 200 stores already authorized to sell beer and cider, and about 70 that can also sell wine.
A government statement says the grocers were selected via a competitive bidding process held by the LCBO.
Out of the 87 stores, 11 are independently owned and 76 are owned by large grocers.
Here are the new locations in northeastern Ontario:
- Food Basics - 1875 Regent St., Sudbury
- Foodland - 10 John St., Sundridge
- Metro - 390 Lakeshore Dr., North Bay
- Neils' Your Independent Grocer - Highway 69 N, Hanmer
- Real Canadian Superstore - 1485 Lasalle Blvd., Sudbury
- Walmart - 446 Great Northern Rd., Sault Ste. Marie
- Dailey's Your Independent Grocer - 654 Algonquin Blvd. E., Timmins
- Grove's Your Independent Grocer - 1836 Regent St. S., Sudbury
You can see a complete map of grocery stores across the province authorized to sell beer and cider online.
