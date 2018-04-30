Sault Ste. Marie woman injured after bear attack
Sault Ste. Marie Police say a woman was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by a bear.
On Friday night, police say the woman took her dog out for a walk on Old Goulais Bay Road.
Police say a mother bear and three cubs were reported in the area earlier.
While out with her dog, police say the woman was attacked by the mother bear "which caused several puncture wounds" to her back, as well as cuts to her head.
Nearby family members came to help the woman when they heard her call for help and the bears ran off.
