Ontario Provincial Police say a man from British Columbia is facing several charges after officers found more than three kilograms of marijuana in his vehicle.

Last week, police pulled over his vehicle near Hearst on Highway 11 for speeding.

Police say an investigation showed the man was in possession of a controlled substance.

Officers say a search found more than three kilograms of marijuana worth $36,000.

The 62-year-old man from Anglemont, B.C., has been charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and speeding.

He's set to appear in court next month.