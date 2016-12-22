Provincial police say they have arrested a 27-year-old man after he barricaded himself in a Markstay home and refused to surrender to police.

The incident, which happened Wednesday night, resulted in police closing Highway 535 in both directions.

After about two hours, the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

The Markstay-Warren man now faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and damaging property, as well as mischief.

Highway 535 was re-opened to traffic shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.