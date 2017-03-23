Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in Wednesday afternoon's collision between a train and a pedestrian on the Canadian Pacific rail line in Moncrieff Township.
In a written release issued Thursday afternoon, police said Barbara Ronson, 60, of Cartier was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ronson was also known as Barbara Ronson McNichol
The collision happened two days after Ronson staged a one-person, peaceful protest by blocking a logging road in Moncrieff Township. Provincial police said her protest involved parking her vehicle on the road and setting up a tent.
The OPP had charged her with mischief.
OPP spokesperson Constable Andre Taschereau says there was no blockade set up on the rail line.
"All I can tell you now is that we're still obtaining statements, but we're not suspecting foul play," he told CBC News.
Charges in 2nd train collision
Provincial police also released more information about a second train collision Wednesday afternoon — this one involving a vehicle and a CN Rail train.
It happened on Highway 17 in Coniston, east of Sudbury.
A 79 year-old woman from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving, police said. She suffered minor injuries.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.