Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in Wednesday afternoon's collision between a train and a pedestrian on the Canadian Pacific rail line in Moncrieff Township.

In a written release issued Thursday afternoon, police said Barbara Ronson, 60, of Cartier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronson was also known as Barbara Ronson McNichol

The collision happened two days after Ronson staged a one-person, peaceful protest by blocking a logging road in Moncrieff Township. Provincial police said her protest involved parking her vehicle on the road and setting up a tent.

The OPP had charged her with mischief.

OPP spokesperson Constable Andre Taschereau says there was no blockade set up on the rail line.

"All I can tell you now is that we're still obtaining statements, but we're not suspecting foul play," he told CBC News.

Charges in 2nd train collision

Provincial police also released more information about a second train collision Wednesday afternoon — this one involving a vehicle and a CN Rail train.

It happened on Highway 17 in Coniston, east of Sudbury.

A 79 year-old woman from Sudbury has been charged with careless driving, police said. She suffered minor injuries.