Sudbury police have arrested a 29-year-old Sudbury man in the killing of 59-year-old Kenneth Edwards.

Police found Edwards' body in a burnt shed after responding to a fire call on Bancroft Drive Saturday morning.

Although the identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, police have reason to believe that the body is Edwards, who was the last known resident at the address.

The accused is charged with first degree murder, arson, indignity to a dead body, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Investigators and members of the forensic unit will continue their investigation throughout the day, searching the other structures on the property, and canvassing neighbours for more information.