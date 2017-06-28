The Sudbury & District Health Unit posted warning signs at Kalmo beach after a blue green algae bloom was recently found in Whitson Lake. (Erik White/CBC )

There are signs posted at the Canoe Club beach at Bell Park in Sudbury, Ont., warning swimmers of elevated bacterial levels.

The Sudbury & District Health Unit said water samples came back with higher levels of E. coli at that swimming area.

All other beaches at Bell Park showed normal levels said Cynthia Peacock Rocca, manager of the environmental health division at the health unit.

This is the first municipal beach in Sudbury this summer to test positive for E. coli, but not for blue green algae said Peacock Rocca.

A blue green algae bloom was reported on Whitson Lake in Val Caron and Kalmo beach (also known as Sandy beach) has been posted with signs warning swimmers of that type of bacteria.

All public beaches throughout the health unit's catchment area are tested weekly throughout the summer.

Results are posted on the health unit's website.

Peacock Rocca says warning signs will only come down once new water samples return with improved bacteria levels.