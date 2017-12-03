Sudbury's Tapio Paajanen, who runs the Backyard Birder with his wife, is an avid bird watcher, with more than a dozen birdfeeders in his back yard.

It's a tradition with his family, he said, as his father passed down the love of bird feeding to five children.

"I think it's entertainment," Paajanen said. "And in winter, birds need an extra hand to get through."

Paajanen stocks his feeders with what he calls "the basics:" suet and black oil sunflower seeds are popular with chickadees and finches. He also keeps peanuts on a ring feeder for the jays.

"They're good at emptying it," Paajanen said. "They'll do that in about two hours."

The birds have also become so accustomed to Paajanen feeding them that some, like the grey jay, will eat out of his hand.

"They're so curious and silent," Paajanen said. "You'll be outside puttering away, and suddenly they're in your hat."

"Natives called them the whisky jack and now it's the national bird of Canada, which I'm glad it is, instead of something that flies down south for the winter."

Paajanen said he's also seen birds of prey circling his yard.

"We've seen the odd gyrfalcon here," he said. "They'll hit pigeons in mid flight. All you see is a puff of feathers."

Perhaps the strangest sight in Paajanen's backyard came when a group of birders from southern Ontario descended unannounced on his collection of feeders one day.

He said the appearance of the people with binoculars creeping through his yard startled his daughter.

"We had boreal chickadees, which were a surprise," he said. "I guess some people have a life list, which I don't believe in, but they hadn't seen a boreal chickadee."

"I saw the binoculars and could tell they were birders. They saw the boreal chickadee. Then they were happy."