Guess who's back?

The head of baby Jesus, which was stolen, replaced, then returned last year, has been reattached to its statue in a Sudbury church courtyard.

The original head belonging to a baby Jesus statue in Sudbury, Ont. was returned after CBC reported on its unique replacement. (Sophie Houle-Drapeau/Radio Canada)

The original head was stolen last year and had been missing for months when a local artist came forward, offering to construct a new head for the decapitated statue.

The terracotta head grabbed global attention in October when it appeared on a pearly white statue of Mother Mary and her baby Jesus. The result was a bit startling due to the contrast in colours, as well as the fact that the clay began to erode from the rain about a week after it went up.

The attention led to the original missing head being returned to the church.

The attachment of the original head was paid for by a benefactor, according to the church's priest, Gérald Lajeunesse.

Staff at the church said they've received requests from people all over the world, asking about the statue. That includes German architecture students who emailed, asking for details on how the statue was repaired.