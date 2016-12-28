A 26-year-old man from Little Rapids in northeastern Ontario is facing an attempted murder charge and two counts of assault with a weapon.

East Algoma OPP say they laid the charges after an incident Tuesday in which two men were attacked with an edged weapon in Little Rapids, a town located north of Thessalon.

A 70-year-old man was found in a residence with serious injuries and was transported to hospital by Algoma District Paramedic Services.

A second victim, a 51 year old man, was also assaulted during the altercation, but did not sustain injuries.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court today.