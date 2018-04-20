Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident involving Nishnawbe-Aski Police (NAPS) wounding a man in an Attawapiskat home on April 19, 2018 around 5:30 p.m.

OPP say NAPS was responding after a report of a man in possession of a gun in the home.

As a result a man, 51, was injured and taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No police officers were hurt in the incident.

They say there is no reason for concern for public safety.

Members of the North East Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services will be assisting with the investigation into the shooting.