Water damage has forced the closure of Attawapiskat's new elementary school and the issue is reportedly being caused by a sprinkler that broke about three weeks ago.

The leak at the Kattawapiskak Elementary School lasted about 30 minutes and affected the main and second floors.

Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus told Radio-Canada that repairs are being delayed because of a dispute between the insurer, the contractor and first nation management.

The high school in the community, Vezina Secondary School, said it can't accommodate the displaced students due to a lack of space.

The elementary school's opening in 2014 marked the end of young people having to study in inadequate portables. The community's previous elementary school closed in 2000 due to toxic contamination after a pipe under the building ruptured and spilled diesel fuel.

The contamination from that spill is believed to date back to 1979.

Children and community leaders rallied for years to have the new school built and after about 10 years, the previous Conservative government agreed to the approximately $31 million.project.