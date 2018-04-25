Skip to Main Content
Attawapiskat man charged following police shooting

date 2018-04-25

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Attawapiskat has been charged following an altercation that happened last Friday in the community.
Ontario Provincial Police say a man from Attawapiskat has been charged following an altercation that happened last Friday in the community.

Nishnawbe-Aski Police responded to a call that a man had a gun in a home in Attawapiskat. Eventually, the man was injured by police. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

OPP say the 51-year-old has been charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon and breaching a peace bond.

The accused is in custody and will appear in court next month.

The investigation is ongoing.

