The owners of two vicious dogs from Greater Sudbury are set to appear in provincial offences court today.

On January 4, Tonka, a family dog in Lively, was attacked by the two other dogs after being let out to relieve himself.

Tonka's injuries were so severe, the family had him put down later that day.

The two attack dogs were deemed "vicious" by the city, and were eventually taken from the owners.

The dogs in question have been violent before. Last summer, they attacked Tonka on his owners' property. Tonka's owner, Terry Matthews, had to intervene in that attack, too. Tonka escaped with severe injuries.

City bylaw services confirm the two dogs were involved in both instances. The city gave the dogs' owner a ticket in the summer, but the dogs weren't taken from the home.

The dogs are now in the city's care until a provincial court judge decides their fate.

Both owners are charged under the Animal Control Bylaw for permitting a dog to attack, and for permitting a dog to run at large.

The two owners also face the provincial charge of failing to exercise reasonable precautions to prevent a dog from biting or attacking a person or domestic animal.