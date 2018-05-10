Sudbury police say a 60-year-old is facing several charges after an assault on Tuesday.

On Tuesday night, police were called to the area of Medina Lane and Memorial Park in Sudbury after a report of an assault.

Officers found a 51-year-old man, who had bruises and cuts to his head that required stitches. The suspect had already fled the scene.

Police were able to identify the accused and issued an arrest warrant for him.

On Thursday morning, the suspect was seen on Elgin Street. He was arrested for robbery, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation.

When he was searched, police say they found 114 grams of marijuana and a prohibited weapon, being a knife.

He was additionally charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and breach of probation.