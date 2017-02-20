The body of a woman found in a barrel in a Winnipeg backyard has been identified as 42-year-old Jennifer Barrett of Sudbury.

Barrett died in August of last year after she was assaulted for several days, police said. Her body was placed in a 170-litre drum along with chemicals to speed up decomposition.

​DNA tests were required to identify her remains.

Police received a tip that led them to the body in December, and went public with details of the case on Friday.

Perez Adaryll Cleveland, 43, was charged with first-degree murder in Barrett's death. Jessica Elizabeth Reid, 34, of Winnipeg, and Holley Alyssa Sullivan, 28, of Calgary are charged with being accessories after the fact to murder.

CBC News has reached out to the family in Greater Sudbury, who have declined to comment and asked for privacy at this time.

'Hugely traumatic' for community

Barrett and the three accused lived together in the home, police said. No address is being provided since police say the incident is "hugely traumatic," for the community.

Police believe the assault on Barrett lasted several days and it's unclear whether she was confined during that time.

The barrel containing her body was left in the home's backyard. A tip to police led investigators to the remains on Dec. 1, Carver said.

Police give details on discovery of body found in barrel1:47

​It's unclear at this point what the relationship was between the three accused and the victim aside from the fact they shared a home.

Carver said "drug elements" are part of the investigation into Barrett's killing and investigators do not believe there is a connection to gangs.

Cleveland was arrested while in custody at Headingley Correctional Institution in Winnipeg, where he was being held on other charges.

Cleveland, a Canadian citizen who was born in the U.S., was held in custody after he was arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with 55 offences, including assault with a weapon, parole violations, possession of a weapon and uttering threats. A warrant for his arrest on those charges, related to crimes committed from Aug. 14 to Sept. 27, was issued on Sept. 29.