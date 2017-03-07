Sudbury parents who want their kids to learn Arabic may one day have a place to learn, and if things go according to plan, the community will chip in to help with books, equipment, and supplies.

The Sudbury Muslim Society held a fundraiser on the weekend, raising over $3,000 which they hope provides the first boost of cash a new Arabic school would require.

Currently, volunteers in the group run Arabic classes at R.L. Beattie Public School on weekends, with parents contributing to buy supplies for more than 40 students.

Tahani Joubeily, a volunteer with the Muslim society, says learning the language will connect kids to their ancestors' culture, as well allow them to read from the Qur'an.

"[We want our children to learn Arabic] not just to know how to read our holy book, which is the Qur'an, but also when we get to visit our parents back home our kids will be able to speak to the people there, the language, as well as to understand it because not everyone speaks English or French," Joubeily said.

'Look how many flags are on the Bridge of Nations'

Part of the bigger plan, Joubeily said, is to establish a community centre to help introduce Arabic culture to Sudbury, similar to the Italian community's Caruso Club or Greek Hellenic Centre.

"Look how many flags are on the Bridge of Nations, " Joubeily said. "Sudbury is rich in culture. Let's make it a role model."

"Why not have a community centre?" she said. "[A place] where the community could learn something new, to promote inter-cultural knowledge, the way we do with Spanish or French."

Eventually, Joubeily said, they hope a new school can offer classes for adults, too.

But for now, she said, the kids are alright.

"They're doing amazing," she said. "It makes my heart really happy when I hear them trying as much as possible trying to pronounce the word in Arabic correctly in Arabic and to speak with us in Arabic."