It may be officially spring but winter weather is affecting highway travel in some parts of northeastern Ontario.

OPP say Highway 69 is completely closed between Highway 522 and Highway 124. No further details have been released, but police say emergency crews are on scene.

About 75 km north of Sudbury, OPP say both lanes of Highway 144 are closed due to a crash.

Highway 11 near South River had been closed but has since reopened.

For the latest highway conditions in northeastern Ontario, check the Ministry of Transportation's website.

According to the Sudbury Airport, several inbound and outbound flights are delayed or cancelled.